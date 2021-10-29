Arkansas Basketball Coach Eric Musselman Spooks People For Halloween In Fun Video

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman is apparently a huge fan of Halloween.

The talented and rising basketball coaching star tweeted a video Thursday afternoon of him spooking people for the holiday, and it’s pretty great. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’ll get you in the mood for the spooky season!

Just trying to keep the office on their toes. 👻 #ThisIsArkansas Episode 8 pic.twitter.com/AHvXS1j46l — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) October 28, 2021

As someone who used to work in college basketball, I can tell you that a lot of fun stuff often happens behind the scenes.

However, it’s pretty rare for the public to get a glimpse into the action outside of the games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball (@razorbackmbb)

It’s always great to see coaches who don’t take themselves overly serious and can remember to have fun. For reasons I’ll never understand, some coaches seem to think they’re military generals in the Battle of the Bulge.

They’re not! They’re highly-paid coaches who are there to win. As much as I love sports, I’ll also admit that it’s okay to have fun with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball (@razorbackmbb)

It would appear that Musselman doesn’t need to be reminded of that. That dude is all about winning games and having fun.

If that means throwing on a mask and scaring some people, then so be it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball (@razorbackmbb)

Props to the head coach of the Razorbacks for giving some people a frightening time!