Brian Flores Says Tua Tagovailoa Is Miami’s Starter The Rest Of The Season Amid Deshaun Watson Trade Speculation

Miami Dolphins head coach Brain Flores is doing his best to crush trade rumors.

It’s widely-believed the Dolphins will be the likely landing spot for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but Flores doesn’t want to hear it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques, Flores told the media Friday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the starter the rest of the season as long as he’s healthy.

Brian Flores says barring injury, Tua is the Dolphins QB for the rest of 2021 — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 29, 2021

I really struggle to believe this comment from Flores. Why? I don’t see the Dolphins sticking with Tua over Watson if the price is right.

Tua, while young, is simply not the same quarterback Watson is. If they can get the Texans star for a cheap price, then it’s worth it, even with the sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him.

That’s not to weigh in on those allegations, but if you only burn a single first round pick and some later picks, then it’s not nearly as risky.

However, for the time being, it sounds like the Dolphins have chosen to ride with Tua.

#Dolphins HC Brian Flores got several questions today about the Deshaun Watson trade rumors and Tua Tagovailoa’s future. Here’s how it all went down. The video tells you more than just quotes. pic.twitter.com/6GzRn37pWY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 29, 2021

If that’s truly the decision the team has made, then it’ll be fascinating to see what ends up happening to Watson. He might not be on the move after all!