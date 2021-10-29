Editorial

Brian Flores Says Tua Tagovailoa Is Miami’s Starter The Rest Of The Season Amid Deshaun Watson Trade Speculation

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after throwing for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins head coach Brain Flores is doing his best to crush trade rumors.

It’s widely-believed the Dolphins will be the likely landing spot for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but Flores doesn’t want to hear it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques, Flores told the media Friday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the starter the rest of the season as long as he’s healthy.

I really struggle to believe this comment from Flores. Why? I don’t see the Dolphins sticking with Tua over Watson if the price is right.

Tua, while young, is simply not the same quarterback Watson is. If they can get the Texans star for a cheap price, then it’s worth it, even with the sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him.

That’s not to weigh in on those allegations, but if you only burn a single first round pick and some later picks, then it’s not nearly as risky.

However, for the time being, it sounds like the Dolphins have chosen to ride with Tua.

If that’s truly the decision the team has made, then it’ll be fascinating to see what ends up happening to Watson. He might not be on the move after all!