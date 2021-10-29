REPORT: Dave Chappelle Talks To Sold-Out Crowd About Having A Bodyguard, Getting A Pistol Amid ‘The Closer’ Backlash

Dave Chappelle reportedly took the stage in New Orleans to a sold-out crowd and talked about having a bodyguard and getting a pistol amid the backlash over his LGBTQ comments in “The Closer.”

The legendary comedian reportedly called it an “historic night” in New Orleans and shared that “in the middle of” him “being canceled,” they “broke the attendance record” at the Smoothie King Center, NOLA.com reported in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: ‘Gender Is A Fact’: They’re Not Going To Be Happy With Dave Chappelle’s Latest Bit On Trans Culture)

Joe Rogan, Dave Chappelle team up to defy critics before sold-out New Orleans crowdhttps://t.co/6rlRWdZC8g — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 29, 2021

It’s unclear if his show with Joe Rogan broke the record, but noted it was close, with box office numbers reportedly upwards of $1.5 million, the piece noted. (RELATED: ‘No One Can Be Woke Enough’: Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Rip ‘Woke Ideology,’ Defend Elon Musk)

Chappelle reportedly started out by telling them he had recently “made a lot of white people angry,” possibly a reference to the backlash against his Netflix special, Fox News reported.

He reportedly invited his bodyguard on stage and talked about how his wife had recently bought him a pearl-handled, nickel-plated .22-caliber pistol after the special, which he joked was not exactly manly, according to Fox News.

“Because these transgenders are trying to kill me,” he added. It was unclear whether he was joking or serious.

Fox reported later that when a fan started to get a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant going, the stand-up comedian said he wasn’t having any of that at his show.

“I’m not going to have that shit during my show,” Chappelle reportedly shared and said no one should be saying, “Fuck Joe Biden.”

But reportedly noted how the president had been looking observably “frail,” which reportedly drew laughter.

He reportedly ended the show telling his audience that when they see a transgender person walking by on the street, they should buy them a cup of coffee, the outlet noted.

“When they ask you why you’re doing that for them, tell them Dave Chappelle says hello,” the comedian explained.