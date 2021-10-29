EDITORIAL: This Week In Stupid Questions, Stupid Answers And Hot Takes

Bill Maher joined “Team Dave,” Nancy Pelosi laughed out loud at Jake Tapper, and Joe Biden’s CNN town hall inspired Bret Baier to call for a “clean-up on aisle four.”

The 24-hour news cycle — coupled with thousands of media outlets and a gradual return from pandemic boredom to somewhat normal life — makes it all but impossible for anyone to truly stay abreast of all the news.

So here it is, the week that was:

Comedian Bill Maher spoke out in defense of fellow comic Dave Chappelle, saying that he would always stand for free speech. “Just because people called Dave ‘transphobic’ doesn’t mean that he is,” the host said in his monologue, adding, “I’m Team Dave, but that doesn’t mean I’m anti-trans. We can have two thoughts in our head at the same time.”

An analysis from CNN detailed President Joe Biden’s travel habits, noting that he had spent more time away from the White House than former President Donald Trump had at the same point in his presidency – despite the growing number of crises he has faced.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi laughed out loud at CNN’s Jake Tapper when he asked whether she planned to run for reelection in her California House District. “Why would I tell you that now?” Pelosi pushed back again, still laughing. “I probably would have that conversation with my family first, if you don’t mind.”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier pointed to numerous comments Biden administration officials had to clean up after the president’s appearance at a CNN town hall. “It’s just significant, it’s a major cleanup on aisle four. When you are dealing with something like mobilizing the National Guard to mitigate the supply chain crisis let alone a signal to Taiwan – that China reacts to real-time – that the White House has to walk back then.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci trended on Twitter as people called for his arrest over abusive animal research. “The Daily Caller first reported that a bipartisan group of lawmakers in Congress sent a letter to Fauci demanding answers for his agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), spending millions of dollars in taxpayer money on animal testing that involved abusing and killing beagles. The National Institutes of Health also released a letter admitting it funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), an allegation Fauci had previously vehemently denied.”

Former MSNBC host Toure Neblett blasted former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, calling her a “soldier of white supremacy.” He referenced Rice’s appearance on ABC’s “The View,” calling it “offensive and disgusting for many reasons but she was who we thought she was: a soldier for white supremacy. Her thoughts on Critical Race Theory are completely white centric, as in, they revolve around the thoughts and needs of white people.”

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham called Biden “the most incompetent president in my lifetime,” arguing that he was the reason Afghanistan was “in freefall.” Calling Afghanistan a serious national security threat, Graham added, “It’s the biggest humanitarian disaster on the planet in immediate terms. And over time it only gets worse.”

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle called the Democrats’ plan to tax billionaires “nonsense.” She pointed out the fact that some would simply pay themselves small salaries in order to escape the increased income tax rates. “This is not a wealth tax. This is another giant loophole that they’ll be able to swan dive through,” she said.

Fox News host Jesse Watters said that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were avoiding each other because each was afraid that the other’s bad poll numbers might rub off on them. “She’s less popular than Pence, than Gore, than Dick Cheney, than Joe Biden was when he was with Barack Obama, and now she is complaining like she has not been in great roles,” he said. “Permission to make a sports analogy? This would be like a wide receiver that just dropped three presses and then complains to the press after the game that he’s not getting the ball enough.”

Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin compared parents at school board meetings with Capitol rioters. “These are not routine people incensed or angry, these are people who are acting out their feelings in a violent manner, over and over again. The same people we see on airplanes and other places, some of whom we saw here on January 6,” he said, citing examples that included parents who had shouted profanities at school board members, a parent who ripped the face mask off a Texas teacher, and a few instances where parents had physically struck school board members or made additional threats.