Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Leads GOP States In Filing Lawsuit Against Biden Over Vaccine Mandate For Federal Contractors

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced in a press release Friday that they are leading the charge of GOP-led states in filing a lawsuit against President Joe Biden and his COVID-19 vaccine mandates for federal contractors.

.@Georgia_AG & I, joined by other states, are filing a lawsuit today vs. @POTUS’s unlawful vaccine mandate. We won’t allow the federal gov’t to circumvent the law or force hardworking Georgians to choose between their livelihood or a vaccine. Read more: https://t.co/doAZBbj897 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) October 29, 2021

Friday was the second consecutive day that a GOP-led state hit Biden with a lawsuit regarding vaccine mandates. (RELATED: Florida Sues Over Vaccine Mandate)

Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, Utah, West Virginia, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and “many federal agencies within the administration in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia (Augusta Division) joined Kemp and Carr, according to a press release.

Biden signed an executive order Sept. 9 requiring vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government — with no option to test out. The same executive order also called on the Department of Labor to require all employers with over 100 workers to have them vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

According to the press release from Kemp’s office, “the plaintiffs are asking the court to enjoin the defendants and those acting in concert with them from enforcing the mandate on any State of Georgia federal contracting agency, subcontractor, and employee.”

“In addition to being an unlawful and unconstitutional overreach, this vaccine mandate on federal contractors will only further divide Americans and hamstring our economy,” Kemp said in the press release.