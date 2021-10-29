Jake Paul Will Fight Tommy Fury December 18 In Tampa

The fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is officially on.

Paul announced Friday afternoon on his Instagram that he’ll box Tyson Fury’s little brother December 18 in Tampa. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s finally official Timothy had no choice but to sign the contract so he could finally pay his bar tabs, afford a shirt for the club, and stop living off Molly! December 18th in Tampa Bay Im changing this wankers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady,” Paul wrote in part when announcing the bout.

This is the fight everyone wanted to see and it’s now on the books. This was the fight fans were hoping for, and it’s now a done deal.

I can’t tell you all how badly I hope Tommy Fury just boat races the younger Paul brother right out of the ring.

He’s the most talented boxer Jake has faced so far, and I have a feeling this whole stunt finally comes to an end.

Do it for the world, Tommy! Do it for the world!