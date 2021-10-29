Jill Biden Steps Out In Striking Navy Blue Leopard Print Skirt Suit In Rome

First lady Jill Biden stepped out in a striking blue skirt suit during her and President Joe Biden’s visit in Rome Friday.

The first lady looked striking in the leopard print navy blue matching jacket and skirt combination that went down past her knees as she posed for photos with Italy’s Prime Minister, Mario Draghi and his wife Maria Serenella Cappello at the Chigi palace in Rome ahead of the G20 Summit. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed the look with loose hair and navy blue high heels. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

FLOTUS and POTUS earlier in the day were greeted by Italian priest, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza when they arrived at San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican for a private audience with the Pope.