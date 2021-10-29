NYC Mayoral Candidate Hit By Cab Before Going On Radio Show, Campaign Says

New York City Republican Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa was hit by a cab before completing a radio appearance Friday, according to his campaign.

Sliwa was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital after completing the radio show appearance, according to NBC New York.

BREAKING: this morning, Curtis was hit by a taxi & sustained minor injuries. Out of an abundance of caution, Curtis is now being checked out by medical professionals at Lenox Hill Hospital. Curtis is doing well and will provide another update shortly. – The Sliwa Team — Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) October 29, 2021

Sliwa was heading to a live radio appearance at WABC when he was struck by a yellow cab, NBC New York reported.

“Don’t worry, everyone,” Sliwa tweeted. “The taxi is okay.”

A poll published last week showed New York City Democratic Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams with 61% of likely voters with Sliwa at 25%, according to NBC New York. Election day is set for Nov. 2. (RELATED: Bill De Blasio’s Endorsement For Any Mayoral Candidate Could Bury Their Chances 6 Feet Below, Poll Says)

Sliwa has previously slammed the current New York City leadership, claiming the administration is “destroying the quality of life” in the city. If elected, Sliwa claims he would create a new property tax so the city can hire more police.

The Sliwa campaign was contacted for comment by the Daily Caller, but did not immediately respond.