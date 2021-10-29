‘Nothing Like This Has Ever Been Attempted’ In History: Stephen Miller Flames ‘Insane’ Idea Of $450K Compensation For Illegal Migrants

Stephen Miller, a former senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, said Friday that the notion of compensating illegal immigrant families with $450,000 for the trauma of being separated at the southern order is “insane.”

The Biden administration is reportedly contemplating $450,000 in compensation for illegal immigrant families who found themselves separated at the southern border under Trump.

“Well, first of all, that’s insane,” Miller said.

“Secondly, this issue is widely misunderstood. You’re talking about individuals who commit a federal crime who were criminally prosecuted and who, during the pendency of their incarceration, were separated from their families. There are literally millions …. of American citizens who have been criminally prosecuted and separated from their families.” (RELATED: Gov. Abbott Says Texas Is Fighting Back Against Biden Over ‘Open Door Policies’)

Miller noted that Vice President Kamala Harris in her former role as a prosecutor “presided over many low level drug offense prosecutions. There are thousands and thousands of families living in her home state of California who were separated not for days but more months or years for drug offenses.”

“Are they getting any kind of reparations payment? Any kind of settlement? I don’t think so,” Miller said. “No American citizen who goes to jail is then given reparations — let alone half a million dollars per family member. Nothing like this has ever been attempted in the history of the world.”

Miller noted that family separation “was a choice that they made,” and one that “happens all the time” within the immigration process and said that “all of this nonsense … about family separation is a lie.”

“Let’s get to the heart of this issue. Donald Trump shut down child trafficking. Donald Trump shut down child smuggling. Donald Trump saved the lives of tens of thousands from the horrors of being put into the hands of coyotes, sexually assaulted, raped, brutalized, beaten,” he said.

“How many kids are sold into sex trafficking? How many kids are sold into labor trafficking? How many kids are raped and beaten as a result of Joe Biden’s policies? He is a moral monster. What he is doing has a heart for no one but the Democrat Party and its desire, they believe, to import voters — period. That’s what this is about,” Miller continued. (RELATED: ‘People Will Die. People Will Be Raped’: Former Acting ICE Chief Says Biden Has Declared America A ‘Sanctuary Jurisdiction’)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) former Acting Director Tom Holman said Tuesday that Biden “sold out to the progressive left to win the election” and is now promoting their policies, which includes bringing new Democratic voters into the country.

ICE arrests have fallen to the lowest level in a decade, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. The Biden administration will reinstate the Remain in Mexico policy — initiated under Trump — after a federal judge ruled that it must do so.