Ohio State Releases Awesome Hype Video For The Penn State Game

Ohio State dropped an awesome hype video ahead of the Penn State game.

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions meet at 7:30 EST on ABC in Columbus this Saturday, and it looks like OSU will be ready to roll, judging from the team’s hype video. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely awesome.

As I’ve said many times before, nobody does the hype video game like the Buckeyes do. They have Hollywood level hype videos.

They’re a college football team with a department that should probably be cutting legit movie trailers.

Instead, they pump out hype videos for OSU, and they set the internet on fire week after week. I hate Ohio State, but even I can admit that their hype videos are great.

When a guy like me is praising Ohio State, you know they’re doing something right. That’s just a fact.

As for the game, it should be a great one. PSU is fighting to keep their season from falling apart and the Buckeyes need to run up to the score in order to win some style points with the playoff committee.

It’s the kind of matchup fans crave.

Catch it at 7:30 EST on ABC. It’s going to be a fun one.