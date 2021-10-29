PREVIEW: Wisconsin Is Going To Beat Iowa

Wisconsin is going to shock the nation and beat Iowa this Saturday.

Right now, the Badgers are 4-3 and coming off a monster win against a previously ranked Purdue team. We’re playing with more momentum than we have at any previous point this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Meanwhile, Iowa is 6-1 and the ninth-ranked team in America. All the “experts” might think the Badgers have no chance, and we might not have a month ago.

However, anyone with eyes can tell this is a different Wisconsin team than we saw against Notre Dame and Michigan.

Will Wisconsin shock Iowa and stun America? Get some beer on ice because I’m woke up ready to fight with some fans. pic.twitter.com/kzB1zStn5J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 25, 2021

I’m not saying it’s much better, but we’ve clearly improved since those humiliating losses. Our run game pulverized Illinois and Purdue, and our defense continues to be arguably the best in America.

This has all the makings of an upset, and while Iowa fans don’t want to hear that, I get paid to tell the truth. The truth is that Wisconsin is going to win this game.

It’s going to be ugly, gritty and we won’t see a ton of passes. I have no reason to believe Iowa can stop our running attack, and I have every reason in the world to believe our defense will punish the hell out of Kirk Ferentz’s squad.

Trust me when I say this isn’t going to go the way lots of people expect.

OFFICIAL PREDICTION: Wisconsin wins 21-10. Catch the game at noon EST on ESPN!