Report: Queen Elizabeth II Advised To Rest For An Additional Two Weeks Following Hospital Stay, Cancels More Engagements

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly been advised to rest for an additional two weeks, canceling further engagements following her hospital stay.

"Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," Buckingham Palace shared in a statement about the 95-year-old monarch Friday to CNN.

"The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits," the statement added.

“Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, 13th November,” the statement continued. “However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November.”

The queen went to the hospital recently where she underwent “preliminary investigations.” She stayed one night and returned to Windsor Castle the next day.

The royal household then shared she’d canceled her upcoming appearance at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow and has since been holding virtual audiences from her home, The Associated Press noted.

There has been no other details released about the family member of the royal family’s health. The queen was recently reportedly advised by her doctors to skip drinking and give up her nightly martini so she will be healthy enough for all the festivities next year for her Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her 70 years on the throne.