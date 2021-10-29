REPORT: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Has Earned $128 Million For The Past Two Seasons

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has reportedly earned a shocking amount of money since 2019.

According to The New York Times, the most disliked man involved with football earned $128 million for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, despite the fact Goodell is universally disliked by fans, he still earned far north of $100 million over a two-year period. The Times reported that Goodell reaching a new labor deal and a massive new media deal played a large part in him getting some big bonuses.

Roger Goodell’s salary for the last two fiscal years was revealed during an executive session of NFL team owners on Wednesday: $63.9 million per year for 2019-20 and 2020-21. Easily makes Goodell one of the highest paid executives in the US. @el_belson: https://t.co/aclPzwYA6d — Oskar Garcia (@oskargarcia) October 29, 2021

This might surprise you, but I do understand why Goodell has earned the money he’s earned. He has guided the NFL through some rough waters, sailed the league through the coronavirus pandemic and the brand has reached new heights under his leadership.

So, there’s no doubt he’s doing his job to grow the NFL and he’s been doing it at a very high level. When you do your job in professional sports, you make fat stacks of money.

However, that doesn’t make up for the fact that he’s running the NFL like an organized crime family, and we shouldn’t pretend like that’s not the case.

Roger Goodell is running the NFL like Stalin ran the Soviet Union and Gaddafi ran Libya. The Gruden email scandal proves his behavior is modeled after brutal dictators and tyrants who lived above the law. Why are we tolerating this in America? pic.twitter.com/8uaCv62qs7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 18, 2021

He runs the league with an iron fist and hides whatever he doesn’t want the public to see. Look no further than the WTF investigation for proof of that fact.

Jon Gruden’s emails mysteriously leaked but the public can’t see anything else. Is anyone buying that nonsense?

Roger Goodell is running the NFL like a dictatorship, and he’s hiding secrets in a way that would make Stalin proud. Why are fans tolerating this nonsense? Do we live in America or the Soviet Union? Release all the emails! pic.twitter.com/zWvSpxvJGL — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 28, 2021

I never hate on someone getting their money, but I’m not going to sit here and pretend like there still aren’t serious issues with how Goodell runs the NFL. This is America. It’s not North Korea.