Rob O’Neill Rips ‘Weakness’ In American Leadership, Says They Only Care About ‘Personal Power’

Rob O’Neill thinks there are serious issues with weakness in American leadership.

I recently sat down with the Navy SEAL who shot Osama Bin Laden for a lengthy interview on a variety of topics. At one point of the interview, we touched on crashing morale in the military and people in society who just don’t seem to care. O’Neill, who is never one to hold back, gave it to me about as bluntly as possible.

“It’s so much deeper than just leaving Afghanistan. There’s so much weakness right now in the leadership here, and it’s not even weakness. A lot of it is by design by people in suits in the beltway. Personal power. That’s all they care about,” O’Neill passionately explained when talking about weak leadership and crashing morale.

A few moments later, touched on the Second Amendment and gun control when talking about Australia, and he reminded people that it has nothing to do with hunting. You can watch his full comments below.

If you haven’t already seen the full interview with O’Neill, I can’t recommend it enough. In more than six years of doing this job, it’s by far and away my all-time favorite interview. He’s a hell of a guy and he’s a hell of an American.

Are the reports about Osama Bin Laden's head being blown completely apart true? I asked the man who pulled the trigger and his answer didn't disappoint.

