‘We Got To Take These Motherf*ckers Out’: Professor Rants About White People ‘Being Villains’

A Rutgers University professor called white people “villains” and said “we got to take these motherfuckers out,” during a September interview with The Root.

An Associate Professor in the Rutgers University Department of Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies, Brittney Cooper told the outlet during the event called “Unpacking the Attacks on Critical Race Theory”, that “white people are committed to being villains in the aggregate,” and white people are “so corrupt.”

Cooper then claimed it’s impossible to address white supremacy because no “sufficient” solution exists.

“The thing I want to say to you is we got to take these motherfuckers out,” she said, noting she doesn’t “believe in a project of violence.” Cooper was answering a question of what can be expected out of white people from black people. (RELATED: ‘Absolutely Disgusting’: Former MSNBC Host Slammed For Calling Condi Rice ‘A Soldier For White Supremacy’)

“Part of the challenge about whiteness is it totally skews our view of everything…the world didn’t start when white people arrived in America,” Cooper said. “There were people out here making worlds, Africans and indigenous people being brilliant … long before white people showed up being raggedy and violent and terrible and trying to take everything from everybody.”

Cooper explained how white colonialism and imperialism had a start date and thus will have an end date. “Whiteness is going to have an end date because despite what white people think of themselves, they do not defy the laws of eternity,” Cooper said.

Rutgers professor: “White people are committed to being villains,” “We gotta take these MF’ers out.” This professor spewed hatred on a YouTube video with @TheRoot. pic.twitter.com/QrGsv77CCC — MRCTV (@mrctv) October 26, 2021

“But whiteness is largely an, you know, an inconvenient interruption,” she added. Cooper then explained how white people are in the process of “losing” among demographics. “White people’s birth rates are going down … because they literally cannot afford to put their children, newer generations, into the middle class … It’s super perverse, and also they kind of deserve it.”

Cooper also voiced support for Critical Race Theory, which teaches America is fundamentally racist and each social interaction should be viewed in terms of race. “Kids actually can grasp critical race theory because the issue that the right has, is that critical race theory is just the proper teaching of American history,” she said.

Cooper is on “sabbatical leave” for 2021-2022, Fox News reported.

Rutgers University student Stephen Wallace told Fox News he thinks her comments could incite violence.

“The people that want to teach kids about America and how racist and oppressed everyone is are the real racists and oppressors,” Wallace told the outlet.

Cooper has made headlines previously, coming under fire in 2020 for blaming former President Donald Trump and his supporters for the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fuck each and every Trump supporter. You absolutely did this. You are to blame,” Cooper said in a since-deleted tweet, according to Fox News.