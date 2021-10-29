Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Take Shots With Wrexham A.F.C. Fans

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are fully embracing being owners of a pro soccer team.

The Hollywood stars purchased the Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C., and they finally paid a visit to the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrexham AFC (@wrexham_afc)

In a video tweeted by @DeclanSwans, Reynolds and the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” genius were ripping some shots with the working class fans that support the squad.

Shots with the owners🤣🍺👍 pic.twitter.com/hTIndPKU2n — Declan Swans (@DeclanSwans) October 28, 2021

I had no idea what to expect when the two acting stars bought the soccer team, but they damn sure haven’t disappointed.

It’s not a stunt at all. Both guys seem seriously invested in making sure the squad is actually capable of competing and winning.

Granted, they play in a very low level league of English soccer, but you have to start somewhere!

I hope like hell Wrexham wins a ton of games. Imagine the kind of content that could be produced if Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney actually turn this soccer team into a legit team over in England. The storylines would write themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrexham AFC (@wrexham_afc)

Let’s all hope these two keep crushing it. They’re living out the dream of just about every young kid out there.

H/T: Barstool Sports