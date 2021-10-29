Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Take Shots With Wrexham A.F.C. Fans

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are fully embracing being owners of a pro soccer team.
The Hollywood stars purchased the Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C., and they finally paid a visit to the fans.
In a video tweeted by @DeclanSwans, Reynolds and the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” genius were ripping some shots with the working class fans that support the squad.
Shots with the owners🤣🍺👍 pic.twitter.com/hTIndPKU2n
— Declan Swans (@DeclanSwans) October 28, 2021
I had no idea what to expect when the two acting stars bought the soccer team, but they damn sure haven’t disappointed.
It’s not a stunt at all. Both guys seem seriously invested in making sure the squad is actually capable of competing and winning.
Granted, they play in a very low level league of English soccer, but you have to start somewhere!
Today’s training session focused on penalties and throw-ins
In case you’re interested…@RMcElhenney 1⃣-0⃣ @RobLainton 🤣
🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/xf0kEzyTav
— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) October 28, 2021
I hope like hell Wrexham wins a ton of games. Imagine the kind of content that could be produced if Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney actually turn this soccer team into a legit team over in England. The storylines would write themselves.
Let’s all hope these two keep crushing it. They’re living out the dream of just about every young kid out there.