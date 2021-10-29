Volunteer Banned From Elementary School Amid Public Backlash Over Her OnlyFans Account

A Florida woman was banned as a volunteer from Sand Lake Elementary after the school received an anonymous email detailing that the woman had an OnlyFans account.

Victoria Triece, who is a mother of two sons, was formerly part of Orange County Public Schools’ (OCPS) ADDition volunteer program. She helped out with school activities like class parties and lab assignments until she was kicked out of the program on Oct. 13 when a parent discovered her OnlyFans page, going to the school with it, the Orlando Sentinel reported. (RELATED: Former Nurse Makes A Staggering Amount Of Money On OnlyFans. The Numbers Will Blow You Away)

Florida mom booted as school volunteer due to OnlyFans page https://t.co/cYnPyzcIG4 pic.twitter.com/UwZI7BKWfh — New York Post (@nypost) October 29, 2021

“It affected a parent who went and paid to see my content, but then they had to go send in these photos of me to the school and make me not be allowed to be around children anymore, which I’ve done and dedicated my life to for pretty much five years‚” Triece said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “I don’t know who was told what I do. And now I’m supposed to walk into the building and I don’t know what was said to my son’s teacher … I don’t know what’s been said about me to anyone at that school.”

A letter from the OCPS was reportedly sent to Triece detailing that she was no longer able to volunteer at the school but lawyers Mark NeJame and John Zielinski who were working on her case, claimed that she had received no such email stating that she was banned from the school, according to the outlet.

Triece said that her work was no secret, having been a user of OnlyFans for two years and having a public Twitter account which featured less explicit content before she was reported, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Michael Ollendorf, spokesperson of OCPS, did not make any comments in regards of Triece, but did mention documents about ADDition guidelines which do not say anything about governing what volunteers do off-campus, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Triece said that as a volunteer, she would dress appropriately when doing volunteer work and that she was well liked by parents and teachers alike, with some of the parents even reaching out to her after she was banned, according to the outlet.

“One minute of my job a day is not my whole life, it’s not my life of being a mom or being a parent,” Triece said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “I think everybody’s just floored because they’re like, ‘We know you, we know who you are.’”

The Daily Caller reached out to Sand Lake Elementary, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.