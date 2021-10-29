‘Catastrophic For The Party’: Sean Duffy Predicts ‘Build Back Better’ Will Pass — And 40-50 Democrats Will Lose In 2022

Former Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy predicted Friday that President Joe Biden’s sweeping Build Back Better agenda would pass – and that it would ultimately hurt his party.

Duffy joined cohost Rachel Compagno, Kayleigh McEnany, Harris Faulkner and Abby Hornacek on “Outnumbered,” and he argued that the infrastructure bill and the accompanying spending package were likely to pass but could backfire on the Democrats going into 2022’s midterm elections. (RELATED: ‘This Is Bad For Democrats’: Sean Duffy Argues With CNN’s Alisyn Camerota On Impeachment)

WATCH:

“Congressman Duffy, you’ve been on the Hill, you know what a messy day it was yesterday for the Biden administration,” McEnany began. “I think it was the was the second-worst day of his presidency – the first being the fall of Afghanistan, the second being the fall of his domestic agenda which could still get through, but it was very messy.”

McEnany went on to argue that Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not appear to be in sync with regard to when and how the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation package should be brought for a vote.

“I think we have learned about the president, he’s not a closer,” she said.

“Politics is messy. Negotiation is messy and I don’t like this but I do think Democrats are gonna get this deal done. They are going to get infrastructure done, they’re gonna get the socialist Build Back Better $4 trillion bill done,” Duffy replied.

He went on to note that when Biden passed his COVID relief package earlier in the year, he had been polling reasonably well – but the current packages were not generating as much support.

“Americans don’t like big spending bills especially when they don’t know what’s in it and the more time they have the more they don’t like it,” Duffy continued, saying that passing the bill despite public disapproval could cost the Democrats in 2022. “So right now you might only have 15 House Republicans that could lose their seats. If they pass this, you’re going to see 40, 50 Democrats that could lose their seats. Catastrophic for the party. Passing the bills is catastrophic for America.”