Saturday Marks The 20-Year Anniversary Of George W. Bush’s Legendary World Series First Pitch After 9/11

Saturday is the 20-year anniversary of former president George W. Bush’s famous World Series pitch.

During game three of the World Series between the Yankees and Diamondbacks on Oct. 30, 2001, Bush took the mound in New York less than two months after the horrific 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the crowd went wild.

Not only did the crowd go wild for President Bush, but he threw heat right down the middle. Watch the legendary pitch below.

It might have just been a single pitch, but I think we all know it meant a hell of a lot more than just a single pitch.

It was a symbol to America and the rest of the world that the USA was back and we weren’t going to live in fear.

It was a sign that you can give us a black eye, but we’ll always eventually get up.

20 Years Ago Today: President George W. Bush throws the most perfect strike in first pitch history, from the mound, wearing a bulletproof vest. The incredible back story pic.twitter.com/967yGdQaaM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 30, 2021

Whether you liked Bush as President or not, you can’t deny that it was an incredibly unifying moment. In the aftermath of 9/11, we weren’t conservatives or liberals. We weren’t Republicans or Democrats.

We were Americans looking to heal and looking for justice.

George Bush throwing the ball down the middle at Yankee Stadium 49 days after the 9/11 attacks will forever be one of the greatest first pitches in MLB history

pic.twitter.com/1rtbxytOXX — Jenn (@baseballnchill) September 10, 2021

On that night in New York, Bush gave everyone something to cheer for and that’s something to be celebrated.