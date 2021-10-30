Editorial

Saturday Marks The 20-Year Anniversary Of George W. Bush’s Legendary World Series First Pitch After 9/11

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: US President George W. Bush throws the ceremonial first pitch of Game 3 of the World Series in New York's Yankee Stadium 30 October, 2001. The Arizona Diamondbacks lead the New York Yankees 2-0 in the series. AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Saturday is the 20-year anniversary of former president George W. Bush’s famous World Series pitch.

During game three of the World Series between the Yankees and Diamondbacks on Oct. 30, 2001, Bush took the mound in New York less than two months after the horrific 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the crowd went wild. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did the crowd go wild for President Bush, but he threw heat right down the middle. Watch the legendary pitch below.

It might have just been a single pitch, but I think we all know it meant a hell of a lot more than just a single pitch.

It was a symbol to America and the rest of the world that the USA was back and we weren’t going to live in fear.

It was a sign that you can give us a black eye, but we’ll always eventually get up.

Whether you liked Bush as President or not, you can’t deny that it was an incredibly unifying moment. In the aftermath of 9/11, we weren’t conservatives or liberals. We weren’t Republicans or Democrats.

We were Americans looking to heal and looking for justice.

On that night in New York, Bush gave everyone something to cheer for and that’s something to be celebrated.