Alec Baldwin Gives First Public Remarks After Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin answered journalists’ questions Saturday, making his first public comments since firing a prop gun on a movie set, which resulted in one death and an injury.

Baldwin and his wife Hilaria held an impromptu press conference in Vermont after reportedly being followed by a group of journalists, according to Fox News.

“It’s an active investigation in terms of a woman died, she was my friend,” Baldwin said, repeatedly stating that he was not allowed to comment on the active investigation. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened.”

Alec Baldwin on meeting with Halyna Hutchins’ husband and son: “I wouldn’t know how to characterize it. They’re mortified … There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one-in-a-trillion episode.” pic.twitter.com/WIWF8RlGct — The Recount (@therecount) October 30, 2021

The actor added that he had met with deceased cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ son and husband following what he referred to as a “one in a trillion” fatal incident.

“Her name is Halyna! If you’re spending this much time waiting for us, you should know her name!” Hilaria, who was filming the entire interaction on her phone and was apparently trying to get her husband stop speaking, said to one of the journalists who struggled to recall Hutchins’ name.

“You know what, no details,” she then added before Baldwin asked her to let him answer the questions on his own.

Baldwin noted that he was in close contact with the late cinematographer’s husband who he said was “overwhelmed with grief.”

“There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this,” Baldwin said.

The actor also remarked about the necessity of restricting the use of firearms on movie sets. (RELATED: Top 5 Craziest Accidents On Film Sets)

“How many bullets have gone off in movies and on TV sets before? How many, billions in the last 75 years? And nearly all of it without incident. So what has to happen now is, we have to realize that when it does go wrong and it’s this horrible, catastrophic thing, some new measures have to take place,” he said.

“My kids are in the car crying … I’m not allowed to comment on the investigation, I talk to the cops every day,” Baldwin said, pleading with the journalists to stop following him.