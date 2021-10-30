Editorial

Michigan State Upsets Michigan In An All-Time Great College Football Game

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on while playing the Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 33-7.

Michigan State upset Michigan 37-33 in an all-time great game Saturday.

Entering the game between the Wolverines and Spartans, Jim Harbaugh’s squad was favored by more than a field goal at most sportsbooks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the Spartans came ready to play and Mel Tucker and MSU are now 8-0 after an unreal game. I mean, this was the kind of game that people dream about.

When we talk about greatness in college football, we’re talking about games like this one.

This game was nonstop adrenaline from the moment it started through the end. Right when it looked like the Wolverines were going to run away with it, the Spartans came roaring back to life in epic fashion.

It was a classic example of a game that you simply didn’t want to end because it was far too good.

Also, MSU running back Kenneth Walker going off for five touchdowns was absolutely unreal. If this young man isn’t in NYC for the Heisman ceremony, people should be arrested.

What an incredible dogfight the whole way. As a college football fanatic, I loved every bit of it!