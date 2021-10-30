Michigan State Upsets Michigan In An All-Time Great College Football Game

Michigan State upset Michigan 37-33 in an all-time great game Saturday.

Entering the game between the Wolverines and Spartans, Jim Harbaugh’s squad was favored by more than a field goal at most sportsbooks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

OH HE HAS TROUBLE WITH THE SNAP, AND THE BALL IS FREE. IT’S PICKED UP BY MICHIGAN STATE pic.twitter.com/tIz5F699BX — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 30, 2021

Well, the Spartans came ready to play and Mel Tucker and MSU are now 8-0 after an unreal game. I mean, this was the kind of game that people dream about.

When we talk about greatness in college football, we’re talking about games like this one.

This Michigan/Michigan State game represents everything we love about college football. Pure electricity. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 30, 2021

This game was nonstop adrenaline from the moment it started through the end. Right when it looked like the Wolverines were going to run away with it, the Spartans came roaring back to life in epic fashion.

It was a classic example of a game that you simply didn’t want to end because it was far too good.

Michigan State was this close to recovering the fumble 😬 pic.twitter.com/fzLXkhir9h — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021

Also, MSU running back Kenneth Walker going off for five touchdowns was absolutely unreal. If this young man isn’t in NYC for the Heisman ceremony, people should be arrested.

Not 1. Not 2. Not 3. Not 4. But 5 TDs for Kenneth Walker. pic.twitter.com/Eirbmz0dkn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 30, 2021

What an incredible dogfight the whole way. As a college football fanatic, I loved every bit of it!