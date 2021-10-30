‘The David Hookstead Show’: Week Nine College Football Special

Welcome to the week nine college football special of “The David Hookstead Show.”

Today, we have an awesome lineup of games, and fans around the country are clamoring to watch Iowa/Wisconsin, Michigan/Michigan State, Texas/Baylor, Georgia/Florida, Ole Miss/Auburn, Kentucky/Mississippi State, SMU/Houston, Penn State/Ohio State and Virginia/BYU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Dan Mullen being on the hot seat, Dabo Swinney as a target for LSU, James Franklin potentially going to USC, Wisconsin/Iowa and my gambling picks.

Let’s jump right in!

I can’t tell you all how hyped I am for today. It’s going to be a great day of college football and I’m super excited.

It’s not often that we get days with such great slates, but here we are. Today is one awesome day of college football, and you all need to be celebrating.

Will Wisconsin shock Iowa and stun America? Get some beer on ice because I’m woke up ready to fight with some fans. pic.twitter.com/kzB1zStn5J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 25, 2021

Let me know in the comments what games you’re most excited for, and I’ll see you all on the other side!