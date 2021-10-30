Editorial

It’s Another Great Day Of College Football In America

Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts after a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s an amazing Saturday of college football in America.

Not only is it another day of football, but the slate today is stacked with several great games. Today, we have Iowa/Wisconsin, Michigan/Michigan State, Texas/Baylor, Georgia/Florida, Ole Miss/Auburn, Kentucky/Mississippi State, SMU/Houston, Penn State/Ohio State and Virginia/BYU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If that lineup doesn’t get your blood pumping, then you’re probably not a real football fan. It’s that simple.

 

Not only is it a huge day of football, but Wisconsin’s season more or less rides on our game against Iowa today.

We beat Iowa and we’ll be in the driver’s seat for the Big Ten West, which at this point, is all we can ask for.

It’s crazy we’re still even in a position to win the B1G, but here we are.

My fridge is stacked full of beer, I’ve got some great food setup for today, and I’m ready to roll. All I can hope at this point is that you are all too.

 

Let’s get after it!