Editorial

Wisconsin Obliterates Iowa 27-7, Badgers Now Control The Big Ten West

Wisconsin/Iowa Recap (Credit David Hookstead and Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Wisconsin absolutely torched Iowa 27-7 Saturday.

Going into the game, I said we needed to get a huge win and we didn’t slow down at all once the game started. We boat raced them from the opening kick through the final whistle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So many people wanted to talk trash ahead of our game against the number nine Hawkeyes. So many people wanted to talk a big game.

Well, who is laughing now?

 

You know who predicted this? Me! Why? Because I simply know more than the haters, losers and critics who dog the Badgers.

I told you all we were going to win, and we didn’t just win. We blew them out as predicted. Hookstead is right, once again!

Now, we control our fate for the Big Ten title game, and you best believe that we’re coming for Ohio State. Let’s keep it rolling!