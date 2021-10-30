Wisconsin Obliterates Iowa 27-7, Badgers Now Control The Big Ten West

Wisconsin absolutely torched Iowa 27-7 Saturday.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin crushes Iowa. Where do all the haters, losers and critics have to say now? We’re coming for the Big Ten title! pic.twitter.com/0fxd5TEmIO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 30, 2021

Going into the game, I said we needed to get a huge win and we didn’t slow down at all once the game started. We boat raced them from the opening kick through the final whistle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

So many people wanted to talk trash ahead of our game against the number nine Hawkeyes. So many people wanted to talk a big game.

Well, who is laughing now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Ten Network (@bigtennetwork)

You know who predicted this? Me! Why? Because I simply know more than the haters, losers and critics who dog the Badgers.

I told you all we were going to win, and we didn’t just win. We blew them out as predicted. Hookstead is right, once again!

Wisconsin is going to destroy Iowa. Much like we did on D-Day to the Nazis, the Badgers are kicking the door down and we’re going to grease the treads of our tanks with the blood of our enemies. You had a good season Iowa. I look forward to ruining it. pic.twitter.com/3pjuZDHJKi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 30, 2021

Now, we control our fate for the Big Ten title game, and you best believe that we’re coming for Ohio State. Let’s keep it rolling!