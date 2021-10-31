Editorial

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Celebrates His 70th Birthday

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 23: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide prior to the game against Tennessee Volunteers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images)

(Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Alabama coach Nick Saban turned 70-years-old Sunday.

It’s hard to believe that Saban is already 70 because the seven-time national champion shows absolutely zero signs of slowing down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All that man does is win and he wins at a level that we’ve never seen before in college football.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

I don’t care whether you love Nick Saban or you hate him and the Crimson Tide. You can’t deny that he’s the GOAT in the sport.

He built a powerhouse in Tuscaloosa that the world of college football had never seen before. Oftentimes, it’s not a matter of whether or not Alabama will win.

It’s only a matter of how much they will win by.

Also, Saban is an insane leader of men. Nobody in the world of college football molds young men like Saban does.

If you’re a parent, why wouldn’t you want him being your son’s coach.

Props to Saban for being the absolute man. Crack open a few cold ones with the boys!