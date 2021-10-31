Alabama Coach Nick Saban Celebrates His 70th Birthday

Alabama coach Nick Saban turned 70-years-old Sunday.

It’s hard to believe that Saban is already 70 because the seven-time national champion shows absolutely zero signs of slowing down. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All that man does is win and he wins at a level that we’ve never seen before in college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

I don’t care whether you love Nick Saban or you hate him and the Crimson Tide. You can’t deny that he’s the GOAT in the sport.

He built a powerhouse in Tuscaloosa that the world of college football had never seen before. Oftentimes, it’s not a matter of whether or not Alabama will win.

It’s only a matter of how much they will win by.

Nick Saban is the greatest football coach ever because he pushes everyone on a daily basis and refuses to tolerate excuses. In 2021, that’s a VERY rare trait. We could use more guys like Saban. pic.twitter.com/9hfU7e3vGc — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 13, 2021

Also, Saban is an insane leader of men. Nobody in the world of college football molds young men like Saban does.

If you’re a parent, why wouldn’t you want him being your son’s coach.

Nick Saban shared some very powerful comments about decisions and consequences. His ability to lead and mold young men is second to none, and the world could use more people like him. pic.twitter.com/b8FE184xla — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 20, 2021

Props to Saban for being the absolute man. Crack open a few cold ones with the boys!