The Braves Beating The Astros In Game Four Of The World Series Gets Terrible TV Ratings

The Braves beating the Astros 3-2 in the World Series didn’t get great TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Braves earning another win over the Astros to go up 3-1 in the World Series averaged 8.23 million viewers in the early data on Fox.

Due to the fact it was a live sporting event, the final number will be higher.

I seriously don’t understand how the ratings have been so lackluster for the World Series. It doesn’t make much sense to me at all.

Granted, it was a Saturday night during Halloween weekend, but that’s still no excuse. It’s the World Series, and the ratings should be much higher.

There are college football and NFL games that crush the numbers we’ve seen through four games of the World Series.

If you’re running the MLB, you have to be very worried about the numbers that have come in so far.

Now, we get game five Sunday night, and something tells me that even with the Braves being able to win the whole thing, the numbers won’t be much better.