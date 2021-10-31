Carson Wentz Throws Absolutely Atrocious Interception Against The Titans

Carson Wentz threw a shockingly bad interception during a 34-31 loss to the Titans.

Late in the game, the Colts passer was bottled up in his own end zone and was likely going down for a safety.

Instead of accepting the two point loss on a safety, Wentz decided to heave the ball in the air and it was intercepted for a touchdown. Watch the incredibly bad play below.

For those of you keeping score at home, this now the second time that Wentz has done something like this over the past few weeks.

Last week, he threw an interception that might honestly have been just as bad.

I’m not an expert, but I do believe math would tell you that giving up two points on a safety is better than giving up seven on a touchdown.

Apparently, Wentz either doesn’t get the math or nobody ever told him tossing the ball directly to the other team is a bad idea.

One of the very worst things I’ve seen a QB do. Carson Wentz lost his mind. Left handed pass, Molden easily pick it off. #Titans score and lead 31-24.pic.twitter.com/ZdtZ7Op3jL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2021

Carson Wentz is truly the content machine that just keeps on giving!