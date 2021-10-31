Sen. Barrasso: Joe Biden Going To G20 ‘To Wave The White Flag Of Surrender’ Over Energy Dependence

Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso said Sunday that President Joe Biden is going to the G20 Summit to “wave the white flag of surrender” over energy dependence.

WATCH:

“Tomorrow Joe Biden will be in Glasgow, Scotland to wave the white flag of surrender, surrendering our energy dominance to becoming an energy dependent nation,” Barrasso said on Fox News’ “Sunday Night in America With Trey Gowdy.” “He’ll be surrendering our energy wealth for energy weakness.”

“And what is his solution?” Barrasso asked rhetorically. “Asking OPEC plus Vladimir Putin to produce more energy for America.” The senator said that it is “astonishing” that Americans are now buying more oil from Russia “than we are from Alaska.”

“This is a jackpot for Putin and it is because of the policies of the Biden administration.”

Barrasso said that Biden is destroying American energy independence by killing “the Keystone pipeline, blocking Alaska production, [and] blocking production in western United States,” adding that he expects Biden “to double down on the reckless tax and spending bill, which is going to make it even worse for American energy.”

The senator also claimed that Americans are paying a “seven year high” for natural gas “and half of the homes in America are supplied with natural gas.”

Barrasso said Biden’s energy “is defying logic,” adding that the president does not seem to understand that the U.S. can produce clean energy “without punishing our economy.” He also noted that increasing energy dependence hurts all Americans, especially those on “fixed incomes.”

“The other truth that the president doesn’t fully understand is that we are stronger as a nation if we are selling American energy to our friends than having to buy it from our enemies,” he continued.

“President Biden wants to send American jobs and America’s lifeblood to our enemies, this makes no sense at all, Trey.” Barrasso added that that Russia and China are not even attending the G20 Summit. (RELATED: White House Adviser Admits There’s An ‘Energy Crisis,’ Doubles Down On Calls For Boosted Foreign Oil, Gas Production)

Former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has dismissed the annual G20 climate talks as a waste of time because participants propose unrealistic goals. Biden has succeeded in reaching an agreement on a “global minimum” corporate tax of 15%.

The Biden administration has also proposed that “climate change activists” be considered for refugee status.