Newt Gingrich: Youngkin Will Win Virginia Election Because ‘He Is Talking About Real Life’ While McAuliffe Is ‘Lost In A World Of Fantasy’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Sunday that Republican Glenn Youngkin will win Virginia’s governor election because he talks about “real life” while opponent Terry McAuliffe is “lost in a world of fantasy.”

“Well, if Youngkin wins, which I think he will, [it’s because he’s] “talking about real life. He’s talking about jobs, he’s talking about children, he’s talking about safety, he’s talking about schools,” Gingrich told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“McAuliffe’s commercials are very political. Glenn Youngkin’s talking about real life … and I think it partially explains why McAuliffe is losing,” Gingrich continued. “He’s lost in a world of fantasy that really matters to the left-wing Democrats but really doesn’t matter to the average Virginian.”(RELATED: ‘If He Loses It Will Be Seen As A Political Earthquake’: Brit Hume Says Democrat Terry McAuliffe Is ‘A Candidate Running Scared’)

The former Speaker said inflation is one of those “real life” issues.

“No matter how blue you are as a Democrat, [it’s] the green you’re paying at the gas station – I filled up my truck yesterday, and it was $79,” Gingrich recalled.

“We’re looking at that and thinking, ‘this ain’t working.'”

“I think that McAuliffe had the disadvantage of reality coming out. So after he makes his really bad comment that parents shouldn’t be involved in education, you suddenly have the Loudoun County school board turns out to be liars, turns out that they knew about the rape of the young girl in the girls’ room by a guy in a dress. They transferred the guy to another school where he then assaulted another girl, and they have internal messages that have now become public where they clearly knew all this while they lied to the public and they lied to the parents about it.”

“All of that undermines McAuliffe. And you saw the poll numbers shift very dramatically as … the violence in the schools became bigger, McAuliffe went down.” (RELATED: McAuliffe And Youngkin Locked In Close Race, Vaccine And Economy Are Driving Issues)

McAuliffe had an early lead over Youngkin by as much as nine points in polls. However, after several gaffes and unpopular comments that included McAuliffe’s belief that parents should not “be telling schools what they should teach,” his numbers began to drop.

McAuliffe also offered no explanation for skipping two campaign events Thursday and Friday in northern Virginia.