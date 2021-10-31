PoopyPantsBiden Trends On Twitter As Far Right Sites Claim Bathroom Mishap Explains Long Meeting With Pope Francis

Several far right sites and twitter users explained President Joe Biden’s unusually long visit with Pope Francis by claiming it was the result of a bathroom emergency.

CBS Senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang apparently raised the question when she noted that Biden’s visit – en route to the G20 Summit in Glasgow – had been noticeably longer than those of former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. (RELATED: Fox News Contributor Says Biden’s Awkward Drinking Joke To The Pope Was The Real Reason Meeting Wasn’t Broadcast Live)

“The Vatican shared that President Biden and Pope Francis met privately for one hour and 15 minutes, which is a long time for the Pope to spend with any world leader. President Obama’s one on one meeting lasted for 50 minutes. President Trump’s was 30 minutes,” Jiang tweeted, although she left out the fact that Biden – the only Catholic among the three – might have had more to discuss with the Pope simply because they shared the same faith.

The rumor appeared to start a short time later with a tweet from former Republican Nevada Chairwoman Amy Tarkanian, who claimed without presenting any evidence that Biden’s possible accident was the topic of much discussion in Rome.

“The word around Rome is that Biden’s meeting with the Pope was unusually long because Biden had a bit of an ‘bathroom accident’ at the Vatican & it had to be addressed prior to him leaving,” she tweeted. “I know we joke often about this, but this is the actual rumor going around Rome now.”

Within a matter of hours, #PoopyPantsBiden, #ShartWeek and #PoopGate were trending on social media.

Tarkanian never provided any evidence that the rumor was actually spreading throughout Rome, and did not respond to a request for comment.