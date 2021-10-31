Wisconsin Opens As An 11-Point Favorite Over Rutgers

The Wisconsin Badgers are favored big against Rutgers this upcoming Saturday.

Circa Sports released their opening week ten college football lines Sunday, and the Badgers are at -11 against the Scarlet Knights on the road. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

College Football 🏈

Week 10 Opening Lines Opening App Limits: $3K Sides / $1K Totals pic.twitter.com/hxVtZ7eo0u — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) October 31, 2021

I know Rutgers isn’t a great team, but the fact we’re double digit favorites on the road is a sign that oddsmakers are taking us seriously again.

Did Wisconsin have an atrocious start to the season? Yes. Are we rolling again after crushing Iowa this past Saturday?

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin crushes Iowa. Where do all the haters, losers and critics have to say now? We’re coming for the Big Ten title! pic.twitter.com/0fxd5TEmIO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 30, 2021

Without a doubt. We’re now in complete control of the Big Ten West, and Rutgers is just going to be our next victim.

I love -11 and will almost certainly hammer it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Ten Network (@bigtennetwork)

All things considered, it’s crazy how we started 1-3 and are still in complete control of our future. Imagine telling that to someone after we got blown out by Michigan.

I’m not sure anyone would have believed you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Saturday against Rutgers can’t get here fast enough. Check out the game at 3:30 on BTN.