Wisconsin Opens As An 11-Point Favorite Over Rutgers

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Wisconsin Badgers are favored big against Rutgers this upcoming Saturday.

Circa Sports released their opening week ten college football lines Sunday, and the Badgers are at -11 against the Scarlet Knights on the road. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I know Rutgers isn’t a great team, but the fact we’re double digit favorites on the road is a sign that oddsmakers are taking us seriously again.

Did Wisconsin have an atrocious start to the season? Yes. Are we rolling again after crushing Iowa this past Saturday?

Without a doubt. We’re now in complete control of the Big Ten West, and Rutgers is just going to be our next victim.

I love -11 and will almost certainly hammer it.

 

All things considered, it’s crazy how we started 1-3 and are still in complete control of our future. Imagine telling that to someone after we got blown out by Michigan.

I’m not sure anyone would have believed you.

 

Saturday against Rutgers can’t get here fast enough. Check out the game at 3:30 on BTN.