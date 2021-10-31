‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Starts In Exactly One Week

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re exactly one week away from “Yellowstone” returning.

The hit Paramount Network show with Kevin Costner as John Dutton returns Nov. 7 for the start of season four, and I couldn’t be more excited. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Everyone knows that I’m a massive fan of “Yellowstone.” In fact, I think it’s arguably the greatest show ever made.

However, it’s been more than a year since we’ve had a new episode and fans are clamoring to find out what happened after the insane season three cliffhanger.

Well, in seven days, we’re going to find out, and I’m so excited that I could run through a wall right now.

Yellowstone is back in less than two weeks, and I’m fired up. It’s the best show on TV, and it’s not hard to see why. @Yellowstone celebrates family, loyalty and a lifestyle most Hollywood series ignore or outright mock. pic.twitter.com/8O74uR9gNd — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 25, 2021

I honestly have no idea at all what to expect in season four. Who ordered the hit on the Duttons? Was it a single group or was it a team effort?

Nobody knows and we need to find out!

What we do know for sure is that revenge is coming, and it’s going to come in overwhelming force. Get ready because in one week, all hell will break loose!