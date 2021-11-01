Aaron Rodgers Unveils Awesome John Wick Halloween Costume

Aaron Rodgers dominated Halloween with a great costume.

The star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers revealed over Halloween weekend that he went as John Wick, and his costume was shockingly convincing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out some photos of Rodgers as the legendary Keanu Reeves character below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

Rodgers had previously revealed to Pat McAfee that he was growing out his hair for a Halloween costume and now we know why.

I would 100% say it was worth it because that’s a hell of a costume. He looks convincingly like Reeves in the hit movies.

The more Rodgers lets his hair down (no pun intended), the more interesting he becomes. His regular appearances on Pat McAfee’s show have made me a bit of a fan, and as a Lions fan, I hate the Packers and whoever starts at QB for the franchise.

However, I love this Halloween costume.

Aaron Rodgers and Marcedes Lewis win Halloween (📸: @DavidBakhtiari IG) pic.twitter.com/mzVvSz9nPs — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) October 31, 2021

Props to Rodgers for absolutely crushing the Halloween game. That’s the kind of stuff that fans love to see.