Auburn Vs. Texas A&M Is The Best College Football Game Of Week 10

Auburn vs. Texas A&M is the best college football game of week ten.

The Tigers will travel to College Station this Saturday to battle it out with the Aggies, and it’s hard to find a more interesting matchup this week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball)

While I’ll admit that it’s not the sexiest game of the season, week ten is a bit weak, and that’s why I’ve chosen this as the game of the week.

Neither team is in playoff contention, but both are ranked squads fighting for great bowl position. Seeing as how there’s a lack of premier matchups this week, this one stands out above the rest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball)

Besides, whenever you get an SEC matchup between two ranked teams, you have to watch. Those are the rules in college football.

As for what will happen, I like the Tigers in this game. Bo Nix seems to be playing with a ton of confidence and after Auburn’s win over Ole Miss, they seem to be rolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball)

Make sure to catch the game at 3:30 EST on CBS. It should be a fun one!