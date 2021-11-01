Bluetti Black Friday Deals 2021 — Massive Early Sales and Up to $4000 Saved

BLUETTI will offer the biggest discounts ever for the whole product line on the Black Friday Sale, but these three series/products below are the best deals among all the best deals.

BLUETTI AC300 & B300 Portable Power Station:

Starts at $2899(was $3698), Bundles Save Up to $4000

Bluetti AC300 and the B300 battery modules make a 100% modular power system and each AC300 can accept up to four B300 external batteries(3072Wh per pack), adding up to a total of 12,288Wh – Good luck running out of power.

Being modular means people can transport vast amounts of power relatively easy. All together the machine weighs too much to transport, but individually, each part is highly portable.

The B300 battery modules use top of the range LFP(LiFePO4, lithium iron phosphate ) cells which have 3500+ life cycles leading up to 80% of the original capacity. (In other words, putting the device through one cycle a day, means 10 years of service life.)

Capable of receiving 2,400 watts of unrivalled MPPT solar charging input, it's time to go full-time solar!

Packed with a 3000-watt pure sine wave inverter able to adjust the AC charging rate (no need for a power brick, one charging cable will do just fine)

able to adjust the AC charging rate (no need for a power brick, one charging cable will do just fine) While connected to two B300 battery modules, the AC300 can be charged with both solar and AC simultaneously, adding up to 5400 watts of power input.

Allows the connection of the new BLUETTI Fusion Box Pro, connecting of which doubles the voltage, power, and capacity up to a groundberaking 6000W, 240V, 24,576Wh off-grid power system.

All of this technology can be controlled by a complex, yet easy to use smartphone app via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

AC200MAX & B230 Portable Power Station:

Starts at $1699(was $1999), Save Up to $2600 with bundles

Bluetti AC200MAX is the all-round evolved version of Bluetti’s long-loved classic model AC200. The AC200 was originally launched on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and raised a staggering $6.7 million dollars in September 2020.

AC200MAX is packed with a 2048Wh LFP battery and 2200W pure sine wave inverter for heavy loads.

The AC200MAX is also expandable with the B230(2048Wh per pack) or B300(3072Wh per pack) external batteries. Each AC200MAX can take up to two external batteries and max up to 8192Wh with two B300's or a total 6144Wh with two B230's

Capable of receiving 900 watts of MPPT solar charging input, the 2048wh battery pack can be quickly charged from 0 to 80% by prime sunshine in about 2 hours.

MPPT charging input, the 2048wh battery pack can be quickly charged from 0 to 80% by prime sunshine in about 2 hours. Smartphone app connection via Bluetooth. (iOS and Android)

BLUETTI PV120 and PV200 Portable Solar Panels

Up to straight 20% OFF, save huge with bundles

Portable solar panels are golden partners for portable battery power stations when the wall outlets are out of reach.

The BLUETTI PV120 and PV200 are foldable solar panels specially designed for campers, van-dwellers and small and medium-sized off-grid power systems.

BLUETTI PV series solar panels are made with monocrystalline solar cells, they are arguably the most effective solar cells in the world because they’re able to produce a high amount of power even when sunlight is lacking.

Greatly improved shading performance, when part of the solar cells are blocked by shadow, leafs or other covers, the PV series solar panels won’t significantly lost efficiency like other similar products.

Other notable BLUETTI deals include:

Product Model Original Price $ Black Friday Offer$ Discount Link AC200P 1799 1599 200 https://www.bluettipower.com/products/bluetti-ac200p-2000wh-2000w-portable-power-station EB150 1099 899 200 https://www.bluettipower.com/products/bluetti-eb150-1500wh-1000w-portable-power-station EB240 1599 1299 300 https://www.bluettipower.com/products/blutti-1500wh-portable-power-station EB55 499 449 50 https://www.bluettipower.com/products/bluetti-eb55-537wh-700w-portable-power-station EB70 599 499 100 https://www.bluettipower.com/products/bluetti-eb70-716wh-700w-portable-power-station AC50S-BLUE 429 339 90 https://www.bluettipower.com/products/bluetti-ac50s-500wh-300w-portable-power-station?_pos=3&_sid=733a0124a&_ss=r AC50S-Orange 429 319 110 https://www.bluettipower.com/products/bluetti-500wh-300w-power-station?_pos=2&_sid=72993f522&_ss=r

