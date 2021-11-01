‘One Minute To Midnight’: Boris Johnson Compares Climate Change To A ‘Doomsday Clock’ That’s Almost Run Out

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson opened the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) with a dire warning.

Taking the stage Monday in Glasgow, Scotland, Johnson invoked the fictional MI6 agent 007 – James Bond – and likened the threat of climate change to a “doomsday clock” and warned that the time to turn things around was already close to running out. (RELATED: TURNER: Leftist Elites Create Massive Carbon Footprint … To Go Lecture Everyone Else About Their Carbon Footprint)

Johnson welcomed attendees to the conference and immediately pivoted to talk about how in the movies James Bond often found himself strapped to a “doomsday device” that would tick down to an inevitable “detonation that will end human life as we know it” – if 007 was unable to stop it.

“Except that the tragedy is this is not a movie, and the doomsday device is real and the clock is ticking to the furious rhythm of hundreds of billions of pistons and turbines and furnaces and engines with which we are pumping carbon into the air faster and faster record outputs and quilting the earth in an invisible and suffocating blanket of CO2,” he continued.

Going on to argue that it was already “one minute to midnight,” Johnson said, “If we don’t get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow.”