Calvin Ridley Steps Away From The Falcons To Focus On His Mental Health

Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley is taking some time away from the team.

Prior to the Falcons losing Sunday to the Panthers, the wide receiver announced that he was stepping away from the team to “focus on my mental wellbeing.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read his full statement in his tweet below.

#Falcons WR Calvin Ridley posted the following statement: pic.twitter.com/q7OOoAKkdV — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) October 31, 2021

Obviously, we wish nothing but the best for Ridley as he deals with some off the field struggles. He’s a talented player, but football doesn’t mean anything if you’re not good in the head.

If stepping away from the team is what’s best for him right now, then it’s what’s best for him. He has to do it.

I’m standing in that hole with you @CalvinRidley1 . Keep GOING! You one of them ones fasho 🤞🏾 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) October 31, 2021

It’s also a great reminder that celebrities and sports stars also struggle with the same stuff other people do.

The only difference is that they struggle with their issues with millions of people watching. I can’t imagine that’s easy.

Hopefully, Ridley deals with whatever issues he’s struggling with and is able to return when he’s ready. You simply never want to see anyone struggle with mental health issues.