Cori Bush’s New Strategy To Win Over Joe Manchin Appears To Be Accusing Him Of Racism

Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush issued a statement Monday appearing to accuse Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin of taking a racist and misogynistic position.

Bush published the statement after Manchin, whose opposition to the Build Back Better spending package could prevent its passage, said that he could not support legislation that contained “shell games” and “budget gimmicks” that hid its true cost and the impact it could have on the national debt. (RELATED: ‘I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This’: Manchin Blasts Build Back Better Negotiating Process)

“Joe Manchin does not get to dictate the future of our country,” Bush tweeted.

In her statement, Bush argued that the Build Back Better Act would “benefit black, brown and indigenous communities” – and then argued that “Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better Act is anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant.”

Critics were quick to note that Bush’s attack might actually make the situation worse in a 50/50 Senate where Manchin’s vote was absolutely necessary as long as the package had no Republican support.

If Cori Bush thinks playing the race card from the bottom of the deck will bring Manchin in, well… BUSH: “Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better Act is anti-Black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant.” Yep- this is totally getting done this week. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 1, 2021

Oh man Cori Bush is about to see if calling Joe Manchin a racist helps get his vote or not. https://t.co/LJB9kPBi7t — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 1, 2021

The Democratic Party has been at an impasse for weeks while Manchin and Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema oppose some of the more sweeping programs and larger ticket items in the package. The left wing members of the Democratic Party in the House have argued that the package does not go far enough, saying they won’t support the bipartisan infrastructure bill that already passed the Senate until they reach a deal on the spending package as well.