The Detroit Lions Are An Embarrassingly Bad Football Team

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 31: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions reacts after getting sacked during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on October 31, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Detroit Lions are hot garbage.

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of the Lions, and I have been since I was a young kid. Despite the fact I grew up in Wisconsin, I’ve always cheered for the Lions because my mom’s side of the family is from Michigan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

I’m loyal to the Badgers when it comes to college athletics, but when I fire up the NFL, I’m all about the Lions.

However, I’m not sure how much gas I have left in the tank. We’re now 0-8 and we’re just got blown out 44-6 by a bad Eagles team.

If we can’t even stick with the Eagles, then what the hell are we doing?

It’s one thing to lose to a bad team, especially when you’re trash to begin with. However, losing by 38 points to a bad Philly squad is downright humiliating.

I like Dan Campbell, but what the hell is going on right now? Early in the season when we had some close losses, it looked like Detroit was still playing with a lot of energy and passion.

Now, it looks like players have completely quit. It’s borderline impossible to imagine how things could get much worse.

I have no idea where the Lions go from here, but we’ve gone from being a bad franchise to a downright embarrassing franchise. Fans deserve a hell of a lot better than the trash product we’ve seen on the field in 2021. It’s truly that simple.