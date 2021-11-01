The Detroit Lions Are An Embarrassingly Bad Football Team

The Detroit Lions are hot garbage.

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of the Lions, and I have been since I was a young kid. Despite the fact I grew up in Wisconsin, I’ve always cheered for the Lions because my mom’s side of the family is from Michigan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m loyal to the Badgers when it comes to college athletics, but when I fire up the NFL, I’m all about the Lions.

However, I’m not sure how much gas I have left in the tank. We’re now 0-8 and we’re just got blown out 44-6 by a bad Eagles team.

If we can’t even stick with the Eagles, then what the hell are we doing?

“That was bad.” – Dan Campbell pic.twitter.com/LhlFJBl8cJ — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) October 31, 2021

It’s one thing to lose to a bad team, especially when you’re trash to begin with. However, losing by 38 points to a bad Philly squad is downright humiliating.

I like Dan Campbell, but what the hell is going on right now? Early in the season when we had some close losses, it looked like Detroit was still playing with a lot of energy and passion.

Now, it looks like players have completely quit. It’s borderline impossible to imagine how things could get much worse.

Dan Campbell, in his most relatable moment. pic.twitter.com/WXmc5RXzlU — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) October 31, 2021

I have no idea where the Lions go from here, but we’ve gone from being a bad franchise to a downright embarrassing franchise. Fans deserve a hell of a lot better than the trash product we’ve seen on the field in 2021. It’s truly that simple.