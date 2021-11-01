REPORT: Cinematographer Shot By Alec Baldwin Had Final Words On ‘Rust’ Set, According To Crew Members

The cinematographer who was allegedly shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust” reportedly had her final words revealed by crew members.

Fourteen members of the “Rust” film were interviewed and nine of those were reportedly on the set the day of the shooting in Santa Fe, New Mexico, that killed Halyna Hutchins. According to the crew members, the cinematographer immediately started talking to the crew after the bullet went through her, the Los Angeles Times reported. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: ‘My Heart Is Broken’: Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Killing Woman With Prop Gun On Set)

This report is based on interviews with 14 “Rust” crew members, including nine who were at Bonanza Creek Ranch the day Hutchins was shot, records from Santa Fe County, Santa Fe film permits and emails, texts and internal communications from the production. https://t.co/zj8tLwGPLm — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 1, 2021

“Oh, that was no good,” a boom operator reportedly said to Hutchins after she fell to the ground. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Say Halyna Hutchins Died After Alec Baldwin ‘Discharged’ A Prop Gun)

“No,” Hutchins reportedly replied. “That was no good. That was no good at all.”

Halyna was then airlifted to a nearby hospital where was she was later pronounced dead.

“I was looking right at her, I could see an exit wound that immediately started pouring blood and that’s when [people screamed] ‘She’s shot!’ and everything went crazy,” another crew member reportedly shared after Baldwin fired a shot from “an antique-era appropriate gun” on the set of his film, according to Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. The film’s director Joel Souza was also injured.

The 63-year-old actor was reportedly shocked after the gun went off and was repeating the phrase, “What the f— just happened?” over and over again.

Baldwin shot Hutchins with a gun he believed had no live ammunition, according to a search warrant obtained by the outlet.