Humanitarian Group Pressuring Elon Musk For Money Is Already Flush With Cash

The U.N’s World Food Programme said billionaires including Tesla CEO Elon Musk need to give them billions of dollars or 42 million people would die.

Despite its complaints of reduced funding and purported need to cut food rations to Kenya, the World Food Programme (WFP) received $8.4 billion in contributions in 2020 alone and closed the year with $16 billion in assets.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

In response to a CNN article titled “2% of Elon Musk’s wealth could help solve world hunger,” Musk said, “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”

WFP Director David Beasley, who told CNN billionaires like Musk needed to step up “on a one-time basis” and give the organization $6 billion, clarified on Twitter that the donation would not end world hunger, but would “prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation.”

“$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated,” Beasley said, according to CNN. (RELATED: Leftist Elites Create Massive Carbon Footprint … To Go Lecture Everyone Else About Their Carbon Footprint)

Musk responded, “What happened here?,” and linked to an article which claimed U.N. peacekeepers raped children as young as nine in a warzone and gave starving children food in exchange for sex while U.N. officials allegedly looked the other way.

The U.N. WFP, started in 1961, is primarily funded by the U.S. The WFP did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment regarding how the additional $6 billion would supplement its programs.

