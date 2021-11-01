Editorial

Jameis Winston’s Knee Injury Is ‘Significant,’ He Might Miss The Rest Of The Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 31: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints is taken off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s knee injury is serious.

The Saints beat the Buccaneers during their Sunday matchup, but the Florida State Heisman winner went down with a knee injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After the game, head coach Sean Payton told the media it was a “significant” injury and Ian Rapoport reported it’s “a potentially season-ending situation for the starter.”

Jane Slater further reported that it’s believed Winston suffered an ACL injury, which would almost certainly put an end to his season.

This is a really unfortunate break for Winston and the Saints. He was finally a starting QB in the league again, he was playing well and now it sounds like his season is likely done.

It’s a cruel reminder that football is a violent sport and injuries are simply part of the game.

If this is the end of the season for Winston, hopefully, he’s able to make a full recovery and return in 2022.

He worked hard to win the starting job in New Orleans after sitting behind Drew Brees last season and it’s clear he still has a lot of football left in him.

Hopefully, we see Winston back out there throwing passes sooner than later.