Jameis Winston’s Knee Injury Is ‘Significant,’ He Might Miss The Rest Of The Season

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston’s knee injury is serious.

The Saints beat the Buccaneers during their Sunday matchup, but the Florida State Heisman winner went down with a knee injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jameis Winston is being looked at by medical staff on the field right now. pic.twitter.com/maPLBZ5Qxj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 31, 2021

After the game, head coach Sean Payton told the media it was a “significant” injury and Ian Rapoport reported it’s “a potentially season-ending situation for the starter.”

Payton on Winston’s injury “I think it’s significant” pic.twitter.com/eg19MpgLFL — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 31, 2021

#Saints coach Sean Payton describes the knee injury for QB Jameis Winston as “significant.” A potentially season-ending situation for the starter. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

Jane Slater further reported that it’s believed Winston suffered an ACL injury, which would almost certainly put an end to his season.

I’m told it’s his ACL https://t.co/rzHEBP4vb8 — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) November 1, 2021

This is a really unfortunate break for Winston and the Saints. He was finally a starting QB in the league again, he was playing well and now it sounds like his season is likely done.

It’s a cruel reminder that football is a violent sport and injuries are simply part of the game.

Prayers up for Jameis Winston after being helped off the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Rp0NqwpLA9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 31, 2021

If this is the end of the season for Winston, hopefully, he’s able to make a full recovery and return in 2022.

He worked hard to win the starting job in New Orleans after sitting behind Drew Brees last season and it’s clear he still has a lot of football left in him.

Hopefully, we see Winston back out there throwing passes sooner than later.