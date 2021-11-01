Jill Biden Looks Ready For Fall In Fun White Dress And Taupe High Heel Boots Combo In Naples

Jill Biden looked ready for fall Monday when she showed up in a fun dress and high heels boots combination during an outing in Naples, Italy.

The first lady looked great in the rose-colored button-up jacket and white dress outfit that went down to her knees during her visit to a culinary arts class at Naples Middle High School and a robotics class.

She completed the look with loose hair, a blue scarf and taupe high heel boots.

FLOTUS also made headlines recently for the striking navy blue leopard skirt suit she stepped out in Rome with President Joe Biden as the two posed for photos with Italy’s Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, and his wife Maria Serenella Cappello at the Chigi palace in Rome ahead of the G20 Summit.