Juan Williams Claims ‘Parents’ Rights’ Is Code For White Supremacists

Fox News analyst Juan Williams said that the phrase “parents’ rights” is code for white supremacy in a new op-ed for The Hill.

The right to voice opposition to race-based curriculum has become a defining issue of the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glen Youngkin. In his latest op-ed, Williams argues that “parents’ rights” is a “rallying cry” that is “full of racial division.”

Juan Williams: ‘Parents’ rights’ is code for white race politics https://t.co/29ZEtjZ7pT pic.twitter.com/UFmAeQDRmI — The Hill (@thehill) November 1, 2021

Williams harked back to the 2017 election of Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam after his competitor, Republican Ed Gillespie, stated that he did not want to see Confederate statues removed. The liberal commentator claimed that “the closing argument” for the Virginia gubernatorial race in 2021 is “once again full of racial division — but this time it is dressed up as a defense of little children.”

The op-ed made no mention of Northam’s racial scandal, which uncovered that the Governor donned black face or KKK garb at a Halloween party. The op-ed focuses on parents concerned with Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Williams claims that the concerns in Loudoun County Public Schools stem from “white parents” feeling “ignored when they complain that their children are uncomfortable learning about racism.”

“It is a campaign to stop classroom discussion of Black Lives Matter protests or slavery because it could upset some children, especially white children who might feel guilty,” Williams said.

Parents in the Loudoun County Public School district — where much of the fight against CRT took place — have been whistleblowing on school leadership for over a year now. The group Parents Against Critical Theory (PACT) began whistleblowing on the district long before Loudoun County schools became a national issue. The Virginia suburb gained national attention after a report uncovered the local school district was involved in an alleged cover-up of sexual assault. (RELATED: Loudoun County Attorney Tried To Prosecute ‘Domestic Terrorist’ Parent, Despite Pledging To End Mass Incarceration)

Loudoun County residents of all races have spoken against the so-called “divisive” curriculum. In May, black mother Shawntel Cooper delivered a speech to the Loudoun County school board, dubbing the race-based curriculum “racist” and “abusive.”

Parents in the district have been critical of the district’s leadership for a slew of reasons, one of them being the addition of “sexually explicit” books in the public school libraries. Concerned parents took aim at the book “Beloved,” published by black author Toni Morrison.

Williams argues in his op-ed that opposition to “Beloved” is racist because of the author’s race.

“The attack on ‘Beloved’ is a direct attack on all great writing about race in America — especially from the Black point of view,” Williams said.

He concluded his article by claiming that “things have gotten so bad” at school board meetings that the National School Board Association “pleaded” with the Biden administration for “federal law enforcement.” The letter sent to the White House by the National School Board Association was retracted following blowback from state school board associations that claim there is no need for federal intervention.

The latest polls show Youngkin and McAuliffe neck-in-neck in the run-up to election day.