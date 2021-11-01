Editorial

Kobe Bryant’s Family Makes $400 Million After Bodyarmor Sells To Coca-Cola

Kobe Bryant (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds the Larry O'Brian trophy as teammate Shaquille O'Neal (L) hold the MVP trophy after winning the NBA Championship against Indiana Pacers 19 June, 2000, after game six of the NBA Finals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Lakers won the game 116-111 to take the NBA title 4-2 in the best-of-seven series. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant’s family has earned a huge chunk of money after the sale of Bodyarmor.

According to Darren Rovell, Bryant’s family will earn $400 million from the sale of the popular drink company to Coca-Cola. The company was bought at a valuation of $8 billion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Los Angeles Lakers star, who died in a helicopter crash, bought 10% of the company in 2014 for $6 million.

 

This is one hell of an awesome day for the Bryant family, and while I’m sure it’s also bittersweet, it’s also simply incredible.

One business deal from 2014 resulted in Kobe Bryant’s estate earning more money than he ever did while playing in the NBA.

If that’s not incredible, then I don’t know what is.

Also, the return on investment here is insane. Kobe’s estate has earned $400 million on a $6 million investment after about seven years.

I’m no financial adviser, but I’m pretty sure just about anyone on the planet would take that deal.

Let us know what you think about the deal in the comments below.