Kobe Bryant’s Family Makes $400 Million After Bodyarmor Sells To Coca-Cola

Kobe Bryant’s family has earned a huge chunk of money after the sale of Bodyarmor.

According to Darren Rovell, Bryant’s family will earn $400 million from the sale of the popular drink company to Coca-Cola. The company was bought at a valuation of $8 billion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Los Angeles Lakers star, who died in a helicopter crash, bought 10% of the company in 2014 for $6 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell)

This is one hell of an awesome day for the Bryant family, and while I’m sure it’s also bittersweet, it’s also simply incredible.

One business deal from 2014 resulted in Kobe Bryant’s estate earning more money than he ever did while playing in the NBA.

If that’s not incredible, then I don’t know what is.

JUST IN: @DrinkBODYARMOR announces sale to Coca-Cola at a valuation of $8 Billion. Announcement released at 8:24 AM ET as a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Bryant bought 10% of company in 2014 for $6M. After dilution, his family will receive about $400M. https://t.co/EqSaRoeVRG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 1, 2021

Also, the return on investment here is insane. Kobe’s estate has earned $400 million on a $6 million investment after about seven years.

I’m no financial adviser, but I’m pretty sure just about anyone on the planet would take that deal.

Coca-Cola is officially buying full control of BodyArmor for $5.6 billion, valuing the sports drink brand at $8 billion, per @WSJ. Kobe Bryant’s 2014 investment: $6 million. Its worth now? Roughly $400 million, inherited by his family. pic.twitter.com/dvI8Yl6OKD — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 1, 2021

Let us know what you think about the deal in the comments below.