Rapper Cuddy Camaro Appears To Threaten To Shoot President Joe Biden ‘If He Touch Another Kid’

Rapper Cuddy Camaro appeared to threaten President Joe Biden on a recently released song.

On the track “FJB,” the young rapper appears to threaten to shoot Biden with a “choppa” if POTUS “touch another kid.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The lyrics are as follows:

F**k Joe Biden, f**k him (Gang)

Worst President, got my mama out here cussing

If he touch another kid

Then this choppa get to bustin’ (Blick)

F**k Joe Biden

F**k Joe Biden, f**k him (Turn up)

You can listen to his entire song below.

I’m not a legal expert, but something tells me the Secret Service might have some questions about these lyrics.

Rappers say stuff all the time that pushes the limits, but there’s usually enough gray area that it ultimately doesn’t matter.

When it comes to singing “this choppa get to bustin’,” I’m not sure how much wiggle room the Secret Service might give you.

To me, it sounds like some pretty troubling lyrics involving the sitting President of the United States. Again, I’m not a lawyer, but that’s how I read the situation.

I have reached out to the Secret Service to get their read on the situation, and I’ll update you all accordingly.