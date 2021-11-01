REPORT: LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Is Transferring

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is reportedly leaving Baton Rouge.

According to Sam Spiegelman, the talented but unproven passer has entered the transfer portal. Brennan hasn’t played a snap all season after getting hurt in a freak fishing accident shortly before week one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brennan also went down with an injury last season.

LSU QB Myles Brennan set to hit the transfer portal, source tells Rivals @RivalsPortal @TigerDetails — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) November 1, 2021

Brennan was supposed to be the guy for the Tigers after Joe Burrow left for the NFL, but it never worked out because of injuries.

Now, he’s reportedly leaving the program in order to finish out his eligibility.

BREAKING: LSU QB Myles Brennan needs arm surgery https://t.co/I3FYSnkYpf via @ScarboroughMike — Mike Scarborough (@ScarboroughMike) August 2, 2021

On one hand, this is an unfortunate situation because fans will never get to see Brennan meet his potential with the Tigers.

On the other hand, Ed Orgeron is also leaving and after back-to-back seasons derailed by injuries, Brennan could probably use a fresh start.

Sometimes, a fresh start is the best way to get the engine running again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles Brennan (@mylesbrennan12)

We’ll see where Brennan lands, but I have no doubt plenty of programs will come calling for his services.