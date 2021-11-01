Richard Madden Smiles And Walks Away When Asked If He Wants To Play James Bond

Richard Madden doesn’t want to say whether or not he wants to be James Bond.

During a red carpet event for "Eternals," the man favored to be the next actor to play 007 was asked whether or not he wanted the role.

As soon as the question was asked, a woman stepped in and led Madden away before he could say a word. However, he did leave smiling. Watch the video from @culturecrave below.

Richard Madden really just walked away 😭 pic.twitter.com/WcK65w5bwA — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 29, 2021

While I don’t want to say that his reaction said a thousand words, I think we can all agree that it was far from normal.

Look at the grin on that dude’s face! That seems to be the reaction of a man who knows a lot more than he’s letting on.

That’s the reaction of a man ready to take the world by storm.

For those of you who don’t know, Richard Madden is a hell of an actor. He’s already pretty famous, but he’s on the verge of blowing up.

Ever since he was in “Game of Thrones,” it’s been obvious that he’s a man with tons of talent.

If he does turn out to be the next James Bond, I’ll be more than okay with it. In fact, now that the thought is in my mind, I can’t really see anyone else doing it. Something tells me we might find out the answer to that question very soon.