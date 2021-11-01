China Locked Over 30,000 People In Shanghai Disneyland Over One Case Of COVID-19

Halloween took a scary turn for some visitors to Shanghai Disneyland on Sunday when officials reportedly locked down approximately 34,000 people after one guest tested positive for COVID-19.

Almost 34,000 people were tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to leave the resort due to a woman who had visited the day before being positive for the virus, according to The Wall Street Journal. Despite all testing negative, the tens of thousands of guests must quarantine for 24 hours now before taking a second test.

The resort, along with the accompanying Disneytown shopping and dining center, are closed until at least Wednesday, the resort announced. The park just reopened in May after an extended shutdown as China pursues a “Zero COVID” strategy aimed at completely stamping out the virus.

Nationwide, China recorded only 48 domestic cases Saturday, and 85% of the population is vaccinated. (RELATED: Vaccinating Kids Isn’t The Way To End The Pandemic, Experts Say)

Disney has gradually been easing behavioral and attendance restrictions at its sole Chinese park since it reopened, but the facility is still subject to major lockdowns, such as Sunday’s closure, at the whim of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials. The park is majority-owned by government-backed Shanghai Shendi, while Disney owns 43% of the venture.

Visitors shared videos and images on social media of long lines for a COVID-19 test. Workers in hazmat suits traversed the park during the evening fireworks display distributing tests to guests.