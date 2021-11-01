Dem Spending Bills Are Duds, Poll Shows

A recent poll published Sunday shows that Americans aren’t buying the spending bills that Democrats have been working on for months.

The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted with Iposos’ KnowledgePanel to determine how Americans view the spending bills. The poll revealed that 32% of Americans believe the bills would be harmful to them if they became law. Fewer Americans (25%) believe the bills would be beneficial to them, while 18% think they would not make a difference and 24% are unsure, ABC News reported.

Among Democrats alone, 47% believe the bills would help them and a quarter believe they wouldn’t make a difference. Almost two-thirds (64%) of Republicans believe the bills would be harmful, according to ABC News. (RELATED: Democrats’ Spending Bill Creates A ‘Privacy Bureau’ With A $500 Million ‘War Chest’)

JUST IN: 32% of Americans think the spending bills would hurt people like them if they became law, while 25% think it would help them. Nearly 2 in 10 (18%) think the bills would make no difference, according to a new @ABC News/Ipsos poll. https://t.co/x8yYsIjWPS — ABC News (@ABC) October 31, 2021

Nearly 70% of Americans said they knew nothing or very little about what’s in the bills, ABC News reported.

The Biden administration has repeatedly told the public that that bills will “cost $0” while the Committee for a Responsible Federal found that the plans will require $2.4 trillion of borrowed funds.

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, among other Republicans, spoke out against the spending bills, calling them a “socialist wishlist.”

Biden’s inability to pass these bills has not helped his plummeting approval rating, which recently sank to just 37%.